Luka Dončić pays for the funerals of the murdered students Sports

A great gesture by a great basketball player.

After the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Belgrade, the NBA superstar Luka Dončić announced that they would pay for the funerals and that they would cover all the necessary expenses after the terrible event. After a student killed eight students and a security guard in the center of Belgrade, in the middle of a history lesson, Dončić showed a big heart and his foundation officially confirmed that they would pay for the funerals of the victims.

Dončić has deep family ties to the Serbian capital, as his grandmother, aunt, aunt and a younger cousin live in the Belgrade area. His father, Saša, is of Serbian origin, announced the most famous NBA journalist, Adrijan Vojnarovski.

On this occasion, Dončić also spoke in Serbian:

“Due to the tragedy and the lost children’s, innocent lives, my heart is broken! My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the entire nation. My foundation, on the occasion of this difficult and unfortunate event, provides support to all families, students and teachers of Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. My sincere condolences to the families victims!”

Luka Dončić’s father is a frequent guest of Belgrade, and his son has very beautiful career moments tied to the capital of Serbia, because it was in Stark Arena with Real that he became the European champion and as MVP of the Euroleague. This time, with a touching gesture, Dončić earned the respect of everyone in Belgrade and Serbia, which is obviously deep in his heart.