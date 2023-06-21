Home » Luka Menalo after BIH Luxemburg – We played disastrously Sport
World

Luka Menalo after BIH Luxemburg – We played disastrously Sport

by admin
Luka Menalo after BIH Luxemburg – We played disastrously Sport

The “dragons” midfielder said what we all saw tonight at the match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Luxembourg.

Source: EPA/EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

With the goals of Borges Sanchez already in the fourth minute and Sinani in the 74th minute, Luxembourg taught the “dragons” a lesson and already after the fourth round destroyed the hopes that the BIH selection would be at the European Championship, although there are still six rounds left until the end of the qualification.

After the game, as expected, the BIH national team members were not in a good mood, and midfielder Luka Menalo briefly and clearly said what the audience at Bila polje and those next to the TV screen saw in just over 90 minutes.

“I think we played catastrophically the whole match, with some exceptions at the beginning of the second half. When we conceded the second goal, it was clear that we had neither head nor tail,” said Menalo.

He did not want to deal much with the calculations and the balance of the group J table.

“Honestly, I don’t know, I can’t tell you anything now with a hot head. Unfortunately, we have to hope for the mistakes of others and we have to start winning games if we want to go to the European Championship,” said Menalo.

See also  EU-Taiwan relations, China warns: "The European Parliament violates the rules on international relations"

You may also like

Andrew Tate indicted for rape and human trafficking...

Blinken says U.S. will announce new military support...

The James Webb Space Telescope examined the TRAPPIST-1...

Biden: “Xi is a dictator”. The lunge of...

bulgaria serbia mladen krastajić statement | Sport

The mayor marries his deputy and he resigns,...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 21 June...

They will not be able to save the...

The story about the family tragedy was left...

The lost American tourist submarine may be stuck...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy