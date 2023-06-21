Summary, result and goals of Brazil 2-4 Senegal

Lisbon 06/21/2023 at 03:38 CEST

Sadio Mané scored a double, Diallo scored another goal and Marquinhos scored an own goal

Lucas Paquetá was the first to perforate the rival goal and the ‘canarinha’ defense made up for his own goal

Senegal beat Brazil 2-4 today, a bulky result that reflects the many weaknesses of the ‘canarinha’ shown in Lisbon and that only increases the desire for a possible arrival of Carlo Ancelotti to his bench. A brace from Sadio Mané was the highlight of a just victory for the Africans, who knew how to take advantage of the problems Brazil has been going through since Tite’s departure.

While Ancelotti, the subject of constant rumors on Brazilian soil, remains in Madrid and without Neymar, sidelined due to injury, it was Vinícius Júnior’s turn to assume responsibility for Brazil in the first half, and it was a true nightmare for the Senegalese team. The young Real Madrid star danced above rivals in defense and attack, and his skilful runs down the left flank were a martyrdom for Betic winger Youssouf Sabaly. The first goal came in one of those plays, when ‘Vini’, in the 10th minute, made a perfectly measured cross from the left flank of the field that Lucas Paquetáheader, sent to the bottom of the Senegalese goal.

But if the future of Brazil is, in the long term, very well on track, in the short term there are still many edges to iron out for the next coach. The five-time world champion’s defensive weaknesses were numerous in the Portuguese capital, with many errors and turnovers allowing Senegal to threaten Ederson’s goal on numerous occasions. And in the 22nd minute Senegal equalized, when Diallo picked up a rebound and, first, struck down the Manchester City goalkeeper.

To the defensive disconnection of Brazil was added the lack of variety in their attack, with little inside game and putting all their chips in the genius of Vinícius. On the side of the reigning champions of the African Cup of Nations, the headaches were created by Sarr, the English Watford striker, and his greatest reference, Sadio Mané.

The second half started in the worst way for Brazil, with two Senegalese goals in a short time that paralyzed the thousands of Brazilians who supported their team in the stands. It was running on minute 53 when a new Brazilian loss of possession gave the ball to Senegal and ended up at the feet of Mané, who with all the time in the world in the area crossed Diallo, who saw how Marquinhos introduced his shot In the net. Then, at minute 55, came the masterpiece of Sadio Mane. The Bayern star, who in the second half showed a form that has been absent during the season, finished off on the edge of the area and the ball, in a beautiful arc, slipped out of the reach of the rival goalkeeper. The South American team, yes, did not collapse and cut the gap in minute 58 through the mediation of Marquinhoswho made up for his own goal with the 2-3.

The second half offered a Brazil that was less dependent on Vinícius and with the intention of diversifying its game proposal, but unable to break the well-organized Senegalese defense. And in the last play of the match, the ‘escrete’ defense could not keep up with the speed of Jackson, a Villarreal player, who was brought down in the area, a penalty that Mané did not miss.

While the long-awaited arrival of Carlo Ancelotti does not materialize, Brazil now faces the South American qualifying phase for the 2026 World Cup in September, three months in which it will have a lot to do if it wants to return to the top of world football.