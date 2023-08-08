luka milivojević is not coming to crvena zvezda | Sports

There is nothing from Luka Milivojević’s return to “Maracana”, instead of Red Star he signed a contract with Shabab Al Ahli in the United Arab Emirates.

Former Serbian national team player Luka Milivojević has a new club! After seven seasons at Crystal Palace, he went to the Far East as a free agent, where he will play for Shabab Al Ahli from the United Arab Emirates.

The defensive midfielder, who in his career played for Radnički from Kragujevac, Rad, Crvena zvezda, Anderlecht and Olympiakos, has now signed a one-year contract with the option of extending the cooperation for another year, so there will be nothing from his return to Crvena zvezda. It was long speculated that after a long tenure at Crystal Palace could reach among the red and whitesbut now it is unlikely that it will come true until the end of the 32-year-old midfielder’s career.

In the new club, he is the second major summer signing after the Israeli striker Munas Dabur, and he was brought to the United Arab Emirates by the former head of Partizan and Rad Marko Nikolić. With new reinforcements, he is chasing the defense of the title both in the domestic championship and in the Asian Champions League.

Luka Milivojević is 32 years old, and since March 2021, when he was 29 years old, he has not played for the national team of Serbia. He played 38 games and scored one goal for the Eagles.

