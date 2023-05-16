Luka Modrić was with Dr. Marijana | Sport

Luka Modrić is “as good as new” for the rematch against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Izvor: YouTube/Real Madrid/Screenshot

Croatian football player Luka Modric he has miraculously recovered and is ready for the most important games of Real Madrid this season. He appeared in the first match of the semi-final against Manchester City (1:1), although only two weeks before that they gave him little chance to be on the bench, while he should be in the starting line-up for the second leg at the Etihad on Wednesday 21 class And the famous Serbian doctor Marijana Kovačević is responsible for all that.

Modrić stayed in Belgrade, where he was treated by a doctor who “saved” many athletes, let’s just mention Robin van Persie, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Novak Đoković whom she met and arrived in Melbourne in the middle of the Australian Open. Now she stepped in to help Modrić, who touched on her treatment at the press conference ahead of the rematch.

“My injury against Girona? I wanted to do everything to play the final of the Copa del Rey and the semi-final of the Champions League. I was thinking about 2015 and I didn’t want to miss such important games. Now I feel good, there are no problems, nothing. I tried something differently to recover from the injury and I followed the advice of some friends. It went well. Now I’m fine and I’m happy to be here.”said Luka Modrić.

The midfielder, who will celebrate his 38th birthday in September, is also indispensable in the Real Madrid team this season, and even the young forces that are “coming” did not leave him behind. It’s clear that he won’t be playing for much longer, but he wants a sixth Champions League trophy in his collection, when it’s already so close – that’s why he did everything to play against City.

“Tomorrow’s game is 50-50. The difference is in small details. Both teams have elite players, we just have to be concentrated. I think we will succeed and play the final again.” emphasized Luka Modrić.