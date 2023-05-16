Home » Luka Modrić was with Dr. Marijana | Sport
World

Luka Modrić was with Dr. Marijana | Sport

by admin
Luka Modrić was with Dr. Marijana | Sport

Luka Modrić is “as good as new” for the rematch against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Izvor: YouTube/Real Madrid/Screenshot

Croatian football player Luka Modric he has miraculously recovered and is ready for the most important games of Real Madrid this season. He appeared in the first match of the semi-final against Manchester City (1:1), although only two weeks before that they gave him little chance to be on the bench, while he should be in the starting line-up for the second leg at the Etihad on Wednesday 21 class And the famous Serbian doctor Marijana Kovačević is responsible for all that.

Modrić stayed in Belgrade, where he was treated by a doctor who “saved” many athletes, let’s just mention Robin van Persie, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Novak Đoković whom she met and arrived in Melbourne in the middle of the Australian Open. Now she stepped in to help Modrić, who touched on her treatment at the press conference ahead of the rematch.

“My injury against Girona? I wanted to do everything to play the final of the Copa del Rey and the semi-final of the Champions League. I was thinking about 2015 and I didn’t want to miss such important games. Now I feel good, there are no problems, nothing. I tried something differently to recover from the injury and I followed the advice of some friends. It went well. Now I’m fine and I’m happy to be here.”said Luka Modrić.

The midfielder, who will celebrate his 38th birthday in September, is also indispensable in the Real Madrid team this season, and even the young forces that are “coming” did not leave him behind. It’s clear that he won’t be playing for much longer, but he wants a sixth Champions League trophy in his collection, when it’s already so close – that’s why he did everything to play against City.

See also  University of Denver criticized for violating Middle East scholar’s academic freedom – breaking news

“Tomorrow’s game is 50-50. The difference is in small details. Both teams have elite players, we just have to be concentrated. I think we will succeed and play the final again.” emphasized Luka Modrić.

You may also like

Pokémon cards are missing in Japan

Iliad grows more and more: mobile goods and...

Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison, one...

Paris Court of Appeal upholds former French President...

Exclusive Morata: “Juve, win for Pogba!”

Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to three years in...

Usa, debt ceiling negotiations: Biden cancels trip to...

France, Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison:...

Wiretapping scandal, Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to 3...

“Banderas a half mast”, preview of Medalla’s fourth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy