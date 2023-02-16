Home World Lunar files, review of the comic by Flavita Banana (2023)
The Salón Internacional del Cómic de Barcelona is preparing, for its next edition, the Magas del humor exhibition, a retrospective that includes the work of more than thirty graphic humor authors and that shows that, although traditionally dominated by male names, humor is not It’s just a man thing. References such as Nuria Pompeia or Isabel Bas will be present, but also current names such as Ana Oncina, Elisa Riera, Monster Spaghetti, Rosa Codina or Rocío Quillahuaman, among a long list of talents in which the great Flavita Banana.

As he has done on previous occasions with the work of Flavita Bananaand within its collection of humor ¡Caramba!, the Astiberri publishing house collects this time in a single volume the jokes that the author has drawn in the last two years, some of which were published in satirical magazines such as The Yellow Batrachian o lardin. So “Moon Files” It is an excellent way to take the pulse of those social issues and problems that surprisingly (or not) are still valid today. And she does it with the precision of a surgeon and accurate lucidity, but always leaving a little corner for tenderness, which never hurts. Complicated human relationships, climate change, social networks, generational differences, the migratory crisis (and Covid), the glass ceiling, social inequalities… Everything has a place in the characteristic line of Flavita Bananabecause nothing is safe from that intelligent look that inspects any subject under the magnifying glass of the gender perspective.

Someone once said that laughter is the shortest distance between two people. So every time I come across one of the cartoons of Flavita Banana I have the feeling that someone I know has just told me a joke. And that, from that moment on, and regardless of the circumstances, the day will be a little (and a little is already a lot) better.

