Lyon, a Jewish woman was stabbed in her home. A swastika engraved on the door of lei-breaking latest news

Lyon, a Jewish woman was stabbed in her home. A swastika engraved on the door of lei-breaking latest news

A Jewish woman was stabbed this afternoon at home in Lyon, central France. This was learned from police sources quoted by the local newspaper Le Progrès.

A swastika was knife-edged into his door after the assault. According to BFM TV, someone rang the doorbell and when the thirty-year-old woman opened it she hit her twice with the knife. Dressed in black and with his face covered, the attacker fled.

The woman, who suffered two wounds to the abdomen, is hospitalized, but her life is not in danger. Her lawyer, Stéphane Drai, announced that a charge of attempted murder will be filed.

