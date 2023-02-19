19.02.2023

There are voices criticizing Macron as the weak link of the Western alliance on the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war. At the Munich Security Conference, the French president stated that “defeating Russia… has never been and will never be the French position.” .

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) French President Emmanuel Macron, who attended the Munich Security Conference, said that the war between Russia and Ukraine can only be ended through negotiations. “I hope Russia fails in Ukraine, I hope Ukraine succeeds in defending itself, but I believe that the end of the conflict will not come through achieved by military means.”

Macron expressed doubts about the possibility of ending the conflict by exerting heavy pressure on Russia. “Neither side can completely win because the impact of military mobilization is not as large as expected and has its capacity limits,” he said.

Macron’s “never” and “never”

Macron reiterated that Ukraine now needs to launch a military offensive to force Russia back to the negotiating table. However, he does not believe that it should attack the Russian mainland, as some have suggested. “The most important thing is that some observers want to crush Russia. This has never been and will never be the French position,” Macron said.

In response to Macron’s latest statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova moved out of Napoleon (file photo taken on January 18, 2023)



Russia was not invited to the 2023 Munich Security Conference because of its war in Ukraine, but Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to Macron’s statement that he “never” wanted to bring down Russia. For a while, he reacted to the above statement of the French President. Zakharova pointed out: “About ‘never’, the history of France did not start with Macron, and the remains of Napoleon were placed in the center of Paris according to the national level. Both France and Russia should understand this. “

“Overall, Macron is invaluable,” Zakharova added, adding that his remarks suggested that the West had discussed overthrowing the Russian regime, while Macron had repeatedly sought meetings with the Russian leader.

Macron: The weak link of the Western Alliance?

Macron has been criticized by some NATO allies for delivering an inconsistent message about policy on a war between Ukraine and Russia, with some citing Paris as the weak link in the Western alliance. On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday (February 17), Macron urged allies to step up military support for Ukraine, but also said he did not believe in regime change and that negotiations would have to take place at some point.

“Let’s be clear, I don’t believe in regime change, and when I hear a lot of people calling for regime change, I ask them, ‘Change for what? Who’s next? ?Who is your leader?'”

Political situation |



20.01.2023



The French president believes that after years of hardening Moscow and conflict, he sees no democratic solution within civil society and sees no alternative to Putin, who must be brought back to the negotiating table. “Under the current system, I think all options are worse than Vladimir Putin,” Macron said.

But Macron, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, also insisted that now was not the time to talk to Moscow. He has not shied away from talking about peace talks as the ultimate goal.

The Munich Security Conference (Munich Security Conference) is one of the world‘s famous international security policy conferences, held every year in Munich, Germany, and has been held for nearly 60 years since 1963. The conference aims to provide a platform for political leaders, experts, scholars and business representatives to discuss global security issues and promote international cooperation and security dialogue. The guests attending the meeting included heads of state, heads of government, diplomats, scholars, representatives of think tanks, business leaders and media personalities, etc. At this meeting, participants will have in-depth exchanges and discussions on the current global security situation, and put forward their own views and suggestions on solving global security issues.

What “big killers” did Germany provide to Ukraine? Leopard 1 main battle tank The German government issued an export license for the Leopard 1 main battle tank to Ukraine on February 3. The Leopard 1 tank was the first main battle tank developed for the Bundeswehr after World War II and was produced from the mid-1960s to the mid-1980s. On February 7, the German Ministry of Economy approved the supply of 178 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine. What “big killers” did Germany provide to Ukraine? Leopard 2 tank The Leopard 2 tank is a main battle tank mainly used in the German Bundeswehr, and there are a total of multiple models from A1 to A7. It can be used against aircraft and helicopters up to an altitude of 3,500 meters, and against lightly armored ground targets such as infantry fighting vehicles and armored transport vehicles. As such, it is both a defensive and an offensive weapon. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit confirmed on January 25 that Germany intends to supply Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks from the Bundeswehr inventory. What “big killers” did Germany provide to Ukraine? “Weasel” infantry fighting vehicle The “Weasel” infantry fighting vehicle (Marder) is used to transport troops on the battlefield and provide fire support. The shooter can shoot from the inside and outside of the tank, which is a multi-purpose weapon system. The vehicle can provide space for 6 or 7 shooters to engage ground and air targets. Germany is preparing to provide Ukraine with a total of 40 “Weasel” infantry fighting vehicles. What “big killers” did Germany provide to Ukraine? Land-based air defense system Iris-T SLM Iris-T SLM is a land-based air defense system, an upgraded version of the Iris-T air defense system manufactured by Diehl Defense. The system protects cities and troops from multiple simultaneous air strikes. It is considered to be one of the most advanced defense systems in 2022, with a range of up to 40 kilometers and a price of 140 million euros. It belongs to NATO’s medium-range air defense system. Last October, Germany handed over the first set of Iris-T SLMs to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Germany plans to provide a total of 4 sets of the system. What “big killers” did Germany provide to Ukraine? Cheetah self-propelled anti-aircraft gun The Cheetah self-propelled anti-aircraft gun was the first heavy weapon Germany provided to Ukraine. This anti-aircraft gun has good cross-country performance and can act closely with armored units to provide low-altitude defense for frontline combat units. So far, Germany has delivered a total of 30 Cheetah self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, and 7 more are about to be delivered. What “big killers” did Germany provide to Ukraine? PzH-2000 self-propelled howitzers (7 units) The Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery, referred to as the PZH 2000 self-propelled artillery, is a self-propelled artillery system designed and manufactured by the German Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Rheinmetall for the German Army. It is one of the most advanced artillery in the world today. The 60 shells loaded into the artillery can be fired at a rate of 3 rounds in 10 seconds. Depending on the type of shell used, it can hit targets within 30 to 56 kilometers. According to the federal government website, Germany has provided Ukraine with seven such self-propelled guns. What “big killers” did Germany provide to Ukraine? Mars II Multiple Launch Rocket System Germany has provided Ukraine with five MARS II multiple launch rocket systems. The system can launch the same missiles as the US “Hippocampus” system. Mars-II is capable of firing up to 12 missiles per minute with a range of more than 70 kilometers. Not only that, but the missile launcher system can be guided using GPS or mine-dropped missiles. What “big killers” did Germany provide to Ukraine? “Beaver” armored bridge erection vehicle Armored bridge erecting vehicles are mainly used to quickly erect bridges, allowing troops to quickly pass through rivers, and are generally equipped with engineering troops. Wartime is very important to restore damaged infrastructure and provide food and medicine to the civilian population. So far, Germany has delivered three “Beaver” armored bridge vehicles to Ukraine, and 13 more will be provided next. What “big killers” did Germany provide to Ukraine? Tekken III rocket launcher (3000 pieces) This is a recoilless rocket launcher developed by the German arms company Dynamit Nobel Defense. Germany is currently aiding Ukraine with 3,000 Tekken III rocket launchers, plus 900 supporting handles. Launched from the shoulder, it can engage stationary targets at a distance of 400 meters and moving targets at a range of 300 meters, and can penetrate armored steel up to 300 mm thick. Some media analysts believe that during the Cold War, the Tekken III bazooka was born to deal with the armored forces of the former Soviet Union. At present, the T72 main battle tanks of the former Soviet era that Russia has invested the most in the Ukrainian battlefield, so it is provided to Ukraine. The bazooka is also targeted. What “big killers” did Germany provide to Ukraine? Stinger missiles (500 pieces) “Stinger” (Stinger) is a shoulder-launched infrared-guided surface-to-air missile developed by Raytheon (Raytheon) in 1980 and manufactured in the United States. However, it has also been produced in many European countries including Germany over the years. and continues to this day. Actual combat experience shows that the “Stinger” is an easy-to-operate and extremely effective weapon. Especially during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, American armed forces in Afghanistan shot down many Soviet-made fighter planes and helicopters. Once the target is locked and launched, the missile can automatically track the target within a distance of about 4000 meters. What “big killers” did Germany provide to Ukraine? “Arrow-2” portable anti-aircraft missile (2700 pieces) Strela means “arrow” in Russian. This portable anti-aircraft missile can be said to be the Soviet counterpart to the aforementioned Stinger anti-aircraft missile. This time Germany sent 2,700 pieces of 9K32 “Arrow-2” portable anti-aircraft missiles (9K32 Strela-2) stored in the former East Germany to Ukraine. Although the Arrow-2 version is somewhat outdated, it can still be used on the battlefield. It has a range of between 500 meters and 4.2 kilometers and can shoot to an altitude of 2300 meters.

(German News Agency, Reuters, “Sunday”, etc.)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.