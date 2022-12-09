The French president, Emmanuel Macron, announced today the introduction of a new provision that will allow young people between 18 and 25 to get free condoms in French pharmacies from 1 January 2023. «In pharmacies, condoms will be free for 18 /25 years old. It will start on January 1st. It is a small revolution in prevention», announced the leader of Paris, on the occasion of a cycle of the so-called National Council of the Refoundation (Cnr), dedicated to the health of young people in Fontaine-le-Comte, near Poitiers.