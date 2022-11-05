After Van Gogh and Vermeer, now it’s up to Goya. Another protest action to raise awareness on the climate emergency and which has targeted art: in Spain, two activists from Futuro Vegetal, a collective that defines itself as “civil disobedience and direct action against the climate crisis”, they are glued to the frames of the paintings The Naked Maja e The Maja dressed by Francisco de Goya exhibited at the Prado National Museum in Madrid.

On the wall in the middle of the two paintings they wrote the message ‘+ 1.5 ° to warn about the increase in global temperature “which will cause an unstable climate and serious consequences throughout the planet”.

From its Twitter account, the organization explains that last week the UN “recognized the impossibility of remaining within the limit, established by the Paris Agreement, of 1.5 ° of average temperature increase compared to pre-industrial levels”.

???? LAST HOUR We stuck to “Las Majas” by Goya in the Museo Del Prado. Last week the UN recognized the impossibility of staying below the Paris Agreement increase limit of 1.5° of average temperature compared to pre-industrial levels. pic.twitter.com/0buAMbeziJ — FuturoVegetal (@FuturoVegetal) November 5, 2022

Just two weeks ago, the Spanish Ministry of Culture announced that it would strengthen the security of museums against possible attacks.

The ministry had asked the art galleries to strictly enforce access rules, such as the ban on bringing objects and drinks into the rooms, bulky backpacks and packages, umbrellas or sharp objects.

This protest is added to others that have taken place in recent weeks, the last one yesterday in Rome, at Palazzo Bonaparte, where four activists threw pea soup against Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘The Sower’.