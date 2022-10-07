The scene dates back to last Sunday, October 2, but the tide of indignation grew as the images – taken with a smartphone – began to circulate on social networks, from TikTok to Twitter, to then land on Spanish TVs and take on the outlines of a shameful scandal. Sexist insults in the heart of the university city of Madrid, shouted by the boys of a student pension – the Elias Ahuja Residence Hall – at the address of the girls of the residence Santa Monicawhich is located in the building opposite.