The highest paid footballers: this is how much Mbappé, Messi and Ronaldo earn

The highest paid footballers: this is how much Mbappé, Messi and Ronaldo earn

Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Messi. From 2014 until last year, one of the two had always been at the top of the Forbes ranking of highest-paid players, including signings and other activities. This is no longer the case. And between the two stars of today, Mbappé and Haaland, about 90 million dollars pass, the currency used to draw up this special ranking, where there is no Serie A athlete.

