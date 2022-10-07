A cabinet chief is on the way for the mayor Oscar De Pellegrin. He will cost about 20 thousand euros a year, will have an official contract (category D of the national contract) and will be chosen directly by the mayor. But to have this figure in the workforce, the Municipality will have to give up replacing one of the employees who will retire by the end of the year. And the minority thunders: «This junta has just raised the tariffs for services to citizens, but is finding the resources for this figure. It seems completely inappropriate to us at this time when families are being asked to pay more for many services ».

The case broke out because a resolution was not published in the IT register, recalled, however, by the decision of 5 October entitled “Notice for the assignment of an assignment … for the staff office of the mayor. Scheme approval “. On page 2 we refer to resolution 184, approved by the council on 27 September (not published in the register), with which a specific and autonomous “Organizational Unit to support the mayor’s activities” was established, to be placed in its staff, with very specific tasks. Jacopo Massaro lists them in the press conference with all the council opposition.

«This figure will have to support the mayor in the exercise of his functions of direction and control; provide political-administrative support in relations with the external bodies of the Municipality; managing relations, with a prevalent political content, with representatives of local, national and international organizations as well as with associations; any other task of supporting the performance of their functions, assigned by the auditor provided that they are non-managerial content. It is legitimate to have this figure in the workforce, but we must give up replacing one of the employees of the Municipality who will retire, for example. There is a lack of traffic police, social workers, staff in many offices. And then there is the cost ».

Having made two calculations, because the amounts are not detailed in the determination, Massaro and Lucia Olivotto estimate that between 18 and 20 thousand euros a year will be needed. The assignment foresees a part-time at 50%, or 18 hours per week. Among the eligible candidates there could be Stefano Perale, given his proximity to the mayor and his faithful presence throughout the election campaign and in the days following the election.

“This choice is totally inappropriate at the moment,” adds Massaro. “This council has just increased the fees in the nursing home, has increased the cost of meals in school canteens by not renewing the calming quota that we had put in, and has reduced spending on educational services by 51 thousand euros. What is a political consultant for when there are nine councilors (today even with a considerable allowance) and twenty municipal councilors? ».

Lucia Olivotto immediately asked for explanations on the lack of the resolution in the register: “I was told that it is not yet ready for publication,” she explains. The following ones, in chronological order, are regularly published. “We were always challenged that we were nine councilors, here a further figure is added”, remarks the group leader of Together for Belluno Bene Comune. “The commissioner Gamba always underlines the difficulties of the budget, this operation leaves us perplexed.”

Giuseppe Vignato is also disappointed, for the «lack of transparency. With this fake secrecy, the aim is to settle some friends, probably in compliance with pre-election agreements. We need respect for the citizens ».

The opposition will go to the bottom. Olivotto announces that he will file a question “to ask for an account of the choice and the reason why the resolution has not yet been published in the register”.