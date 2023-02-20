Home World Mahmadi Landur the new pearl of Real Madrid 13 years 211 centimeters | Sport
Mahmadi Landur the new pearl of Real Madrid 13 years 211 centimeters

Mahmadi Landur the new pearl of Real Madrid 13 years 211 centimeters

The whole world will be talking about Mahmad Landur – very soon.

Real Madrid presented a new basketball wonder – Mahamadu Landura, a 13-year-old 211-centimeter tall.

The talented basketball player from Mali overcame Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Cup at his age and won 84:74.

He scored 56 points for the Catalans, had 33 rebounds, 17 of which were offensive! It had a utility index of 83!

Of course the basketball sensation from Mali will continue to grow and of course he is in the middle of puberty and it will be very exciting to follow his further development. It will certainly be a big challenge for the coaches of the “royal club”, who with Luka Dončić have already released a super-sensation to the world, to preserve his motor skills at the height he already possesses, as well as to add a long-range shot as an option, because for now he is not trying to hit threes. However, if anyone has the time of their life, it’s a boy born in 2009. Watch him play, most of the time you will hear the commentator saying “Madre mia”.

