RB Leipzig and Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol, 21, says he “wants to play in the Premier League” and was close to joining Leeds United in 2020 while he could have signed for Chelsea last summer. (Times – subscription required)external-link

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has no intention of sacking manager Graham Potter despite the Blues’ 1-0 defeat by Southampton on Saturday. (Mirror)external-link

Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri ahead of the summer window and would be prepared to offer £80m for the 26-year-old. (Football Insider)external-link

Tottenham are eyeing former manager Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement for Antonio Conte if the Italian leaves Spurs at the end of the season. (Nicolo Schira)external-link

Newcastle United are closely monitoring Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 25. (Football Insider)external-link

The Glazer family have been offered the financial backing to remain as owners of Manchester United by American hedge fund Elliott Management after the New York-based group registered an interest in investing in the club. (ESPN)external-link

Inter Milan are the frontrunners to sign Borussia Monchengladbach and France forward Marcus Thuram, 25, ahead of Manchester United and Bayern Munich. (Transfer market – in Italian)external-link

Chelsea and Tottenham are weighing up a summer move for Brighton’s Republic of Ireland forward Evan Ferguson, 18. (Sun)external-link

Sevilla are interested in securing a loan deal for Manchester City’s Spanish full-back Sergio Gomez, 22. (Fijaches – in Spanish)external-link

