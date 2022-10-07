Home World “Mahsa Amini died of a brain disease, not of the beatings”: the Tehran autopsy on the body of the 22-year-old arrested for wearing the veil badly
World

“Mahsa Amini died of a brain disease, not of the beatings”: the Tehran autopsy on the body of the 22-year-old arrested for wearing the veil badly

by admin
“Mahsa Amini died of a brain disease, not of the beatings”: the Tehran autopsy on the body of the 22-year-old arrested for wearing the veil badly

The death of 22-year-old Kurdish Mahsa Amini, who died after falling into a coma while in the custody of the Iranian “moral police”, is linked to a brain disease and was not caused by beatings. This is what is stated in the statement of the Forensic Organization of Tehran, which examined the corpse of the 22-year-old young woman, arrested because she did not wear the veil correctly. According to the report, exposed on state television, Mahsa had been operated on for a brain tumor at the age of 8 and she had a “major disorder” of the hypothalamus-pituitary axis, for which she had been treated with hydrocortisone. levothyroxine and desmopressin. Family members have always denied that she had health problems, claiming that she died from a violent blow to the head.

So in Iran “Bella ciao” became the soundtrack of the protests for freedom

Massimiliano Panarari

According to the report, the 22-year-old allegedly “suddenly lost consciousness” and subsequently “fell to the ground”. According to the doctors, the emergency personnel tried to save her life but “the respiratory support did not work” and Amini “despite the efforts and the transfer to the hospital” died of “multi-organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia”. In no case – according to the autopsy – can death be attributable to “blows to the head or other vital organs”.

Mahsa’s family has always denied that the girl had health problems and denounced the police who stopped her, asking for access to all the medical documents that so far she has not been able to see. The site Iran International he had published an alleged CT scan of Amini, leaked by some activists, which would show signs of head trauma.

See also  Ukraine-Russia, what happened today: Russia out of the UN Human Rights Council, the EU calls for a blockade of gas and oil imports

Surveillance cameras and biometric data: this is how they try to identify and block activists in Iran

Donata Columbro

The death of Amini, arrested for not wearing the veil correctly, caused a strong wave of protests throughout Iran, the repression of which resulted in dozens of deaths. In the rest of the world, women joined the mobilization of solidarity towards Masha and Iranian women by cutting their hair, carrying out the slogan Woman Life Freedom.

You may also like

The Center for Civil Liberties, the Ukrainian NGO...

UK at risk of blackout for supplies: Truss...

Ales Bialiatski, who is the Belarusian who won...

2022 Nobel Peace Prize to Bialiatski and the...

Norway restricts Russian fishing boats from entering its...

Two Russians flee by boat to Alaska so...

The well-known Guoxiang online platform released a report...

“Irreparable damage” to the moais of Easter Island

Europe’s largest natural gas field is about to...

Fire on Easter Island: the flames threaten the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy