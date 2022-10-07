The death of 22-year-old Kurdish Mahsa Amini, who died after falling into a coma while in the custody of the Iranian “moral police”, is linked to a brain disease and was not caused by beatings. This is what is stated in the statement of the Forensic Organization of Tehran, which examined the corpse of the 22-year-old young woman, arrested because she did not wear the veil correctly. According to the report, exposed on state television, Mahsa had been operated on for a brain tumor at the age of 8 and she had a “major disorder” of the hypothalamus-pituitary axis, for which she had been treated with hydrocortisone. levothyroxine and desmopressin. Family members have always denied that she had health problems, claiming that she died from a violent blow to the head.

According to the report, the 22-year-old allegedly “suddenly lost consciousness” and subsequently “fell to the ground”. According to the doctors, the emergency personnel tried to save her life but “the respiratory support did not work” and Amini “despite the efforts and the transfer to the hospital” died of “multi-organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia”. In no case – according to the autopsy – can death be attributable to “blows to the head or other vital organs”.

Mahsa’s family has always denied that the girl had health problems and denounced the police who stopped her, asking for access to all the medical documents that so far she has not been able to see. The site Iran International he had published an alleged CT scan of Amini, leaked by some activists, which would show signs of head trauma.

The death of Amini, arrested for not wearing the veil correctly, caused a strong wave of protests throughout Iran, the repression of which resulted in dozens of deaths. In the rest of the world, women joined the mobilization of solidarity towards Masha and Iranian women by cutting their hair, carrying out the slogan Woman Life Freedom.