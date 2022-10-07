The Rossoneri infirmary releases at least one: Theo Hernandez will be available for the match against Juve and will resume his place on the left. He who won only two out of seven matches against the Bianconeri, with three draws and two defeats. The Frenchman’s absence was felt above all in the Champions League, in Chelsea’s 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, while in the league his replacement, Ballo-Touré, scored. His return is a godsend for Pioli, ready to go at high intensity. Theo’s daily bread, one goal and two assists so far.