Mainland Chinese Teachers and Students Explore the Natural Beauty of Eastern Taiwan on Their Visit

July 21st, Taipei – A group of 37 teachers and students from five universities in mainland China marked the seventh day of their visit to Taiwan by exploring the picturesque sights of Hualien Taroko Park. The students visited Jiuqu Cave Trail and Qingshui Cliff, marveling at the natural beauty of eastern Taiwan.

Taroko Park is well-known for its steep mountains, deep canyons, and breathtaking scenery. Its magnificent and almost vertical marble canyon landscape has gained it recognition and popularity. Accompanied by Mr. Ma Ying-jeou, former President of Taiwan, the teachers and students from the mainland admired the Jiuqu Cave trail’s unique terrain and were captivated by the Qingshui Cliff, considered one of the “Taiwan Ten Scenic Spots.” Eager to capture the memories, they used their mobile phones and cameras to take photographs as souvenirs.

During their visit to the Jiuqu Cave trail, Mr. Ma Ying-jeou acted as a knowledgeable guide, sharing stories of how the ethnic minorities in Taiwan once sought refuge in the mountains to resist Japanese colonial rule. The visiting group attracted the attention of many tourists in the scenic area, who requested photos with Mr. Ma Ying-jeou. The warm welcome from tourists expressed the hope for more exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The delegation of teachers and students arrived in Taiwan on the 15th, invited by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation. After exploring Taroko Park, they plan to visit Pingxi and other locations before returning to mainland China on the 23rd.

