Mainland man arrested in Macau casino hotel death suspect_Sina News

A homicide occurred in a hotel room in Cotai, Macau. The deceased was a mainland male resident. The Macau Judiciary Police said this morning that the suspect had been arrested in the mainland.

The Judicial Police Reporting Center received a notification from the Fire Department at 5:42 p.m. yesterday that a man was found dead in a room of a casino hotel in Cotai City. The deceased had lacerations on his head and plaques had appeared. The judiciary immediately sent officers to the scene to follow up. After the police arrived at the scene, they entered the guest room to search for evidence. After a preliminary examination of the body, it was found that the deceased had lacerations on the head and bruises on the neck and hands. The cause of death was preliminarily judged to be suspicious, and the on-site investigation procedures were immediately launched to investigate in the direction of the homicide. The Judiciary Police Department immediately launched an investigation. After in-depth investigation and evidence collection, the identity of the perpetrator was finally identified. He was a mainland resident who had fled Macau and returned to the mainland in the early morning of May 4 after committing the crime. The Judiciary Police Bureau immediately activated the emergency police liaison mechanism with the mainland and notified the identity of the perpetrator to the mainland police. At around 11:00 p.m. on May 4, the mainland police successfully arrested the perpetrator. According to preliminary information, the deceased was in his twenties or thirties and was a mainland resident. Issues such as money exchange cannot be ruled out.

According to statistics, this is the second homicide in Macau this year. On March 12, a woman from Macao was found dead in a hotel in the Central District with multiple wounds on her head. After the investigation by the judicial police, a Hong Kong man involved in the case was arrested late at night, and he took the suspect to the Central District Hotel and Three Lights to reorganize the case. After investigation, the deceased rented a hotel room to provide massage and sexual services. The suspect confessed that he was insulted when he visited and committed the crime on impulse. However, the judiciary said that after committing the crime, he took away the deceased’s belongings, cleaned the scene and wandered in multiple districts to avoid investigation, etc., which did not match the “impulse” motive he claimed. The last homicide involving a casino hotel occurred on May 7 last year, when two women were found naked in a hotel room in Cotai. The suspect fled to the mainland and was arrested in Hunan 10 days later. He confessed that he had coaxed suspected “money exchanging parties” and mainland women who provided sexual services into a hotel room to assault them. (Macau Daily)

