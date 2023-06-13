Maja Marinković makes kebabs in Sarajevo | Entertainment

After the Zadruga, Maja Marinković ended up at a barbecue, and not just any barbecue, but the real one from Sarajevo. See how she did.

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/majaamarinkovic

Maja was warmly welcomed, and she also visited their kebab shop, which is run by the family, and took a picture there with Bilal’s father and sister, so rolled up her sleeves and showed what kind of housewife she is.

“Well, this is where Maja meets my family. This is my father and my sister. Now he will go and make kebabs“, explained Bilal, and his father added: “This is a test work”.

Source: Instagram/majaamarinkovic

He took Maja to the grill and showed her how to do it, and then she got down to work with an apron around her waist! “Well, this goes without any problems for me, I do it all easily. They thought I was joking, but…“, commented Maja Marinković. Watch the clip from Sarajevo.

And this is how it is Maja Marinković appeared in the final of Zadruga, where her father Radomir Taki Marinković waited for her after the exit, who bought her daughter a car worth 15,000 euros, and also revealed that she inherited something worth one and a half million euros.

By the way, look at what Maja’s father honored himself with and boasted about that evening in Šimanovci:



05:37 Taki arrived in a 200,000 euro jeep Source: Courier Source: Courier

