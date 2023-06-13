Rome is a mega dump: the invasion of cockroaches but Gualtieri does not see them

It took Alessandro Di Battista’s complaint in prime time to get the waste crisis back in the papers. Even if the mayor denies it and postpones clean Rome to after the Jubilee, while ants and cockroaches come out of the waste treatment plants and proliferate in the bins.

Ama workers denounce the invasion of insects, at the center of a ferocious controversy against the company resorting to “strong means” to try to recover the mountains of waste that accumulate in Rome. The company fires, the company threatens to the other side the collection marks time and the “rubbish” accumulates.

Ama employees on Twitter: “And we’re not at 30 degrees yet”

“And we are not yet at 30 degrees”, add a group of employees in a video on twitter, with the images that speak for themselves: rain and sun are making insects proliferate to the limits of health danger.

For Gualtieri: “Only setbacks”

But for Gualtieri there is no emergency. Or at least it is minimal because for the mayor “We are in a process of improvement, transformation of the collection system which, when it tackles problems and makes positive reforms, can lead to setbacks, as happened in these cases in some areas of the city”. And therefore, “There is no emergency”, because “I am convinced that the situation will normalize in a few hours or days, the goal is a much cleaner city than the current one”.

Mayor. “The optimal goal at the end of the mandate”

And for the real cleanup on Radio 24 he sends a message to the Romans: “The optimal objective will certainly be achieved by the end of the mandate but we think that a profound change will already be seen in the Jubilee”. Accounts in hand, the Jubilee will therefore open in 2025 in a year and a half and at the end of the council just over 1220 days.

