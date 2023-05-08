Maja Marinković on eyebrow tattooing | Fun

Maja Marinković is still in the reality show, and she is already planning a visit to the beautician

Izvor: Pink tv /printscreen

Zadruga participant Maja Marinković changed her personal description in just a few years since she first stood in front of Pink’s cameras in this reality show.

Maja did not hide that she had surgery on her breasts, nose, enlarged lips, cheekbones, made covers on her teeth and cat eyes… and now, in a conversation with Slađa Lazić, she revealed what she will do as soon as she leaves the sixth season of Zadruga.

“I’ll do my eyebrows, his, whatever he tells me. When I was doing my eyebrows… chaos. She scolded me! I took baking soda on a live wound and rubbed it. I cried, screamed and rubbed it. Can you understand what kind of were twice as thick as now,” said Maja.

See what Maja looked like:

Source: Instagram/majaamarinkovic

The two then started a topic about cosmetic corrections, and they touched their noses. Sladja praised Maja’s “Barbie” nose with all her mouth, and Marinković pointed out that in her life she would never do a pointed nose like the winner of the third season, Iva Grgurić, did recently.

See also what Maja Marinković looked like before the operations:



2 / 10

But also what Iva Grgurić’s nose looks like:

