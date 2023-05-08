Home » Maja Marinković on eyebrow tattooing | Fun
World

Maja Marinković on eyebrow tattooing | Fun

by admin
Maja Marinković on eyebrow tattooing | Fun

Maja Marinković is still in the reality show, and she is already planning a visit to the beautician

Izvor: Pink tv /printscreen

Zadruga participant Maja Marinković changed her personal description in just a few years since she first stood in front of Pink’s cameras in this reality show.

Maja did not hide that she had surgery on her breasts, nose, enlarged lips, cheekbones, made covers on her teeth and cat eyes… and now, in a conversation with Slađa Lazić, she revealed what she will do as soon as she leaves the sixth season of Zadruga.

“I’ll do my eyebrows, his, whatever he tells me. When I was doing my eyebrows… chaos. She scolded me! I took baking soda on a live wound and rubbed it. I cried, screamed and rubbed it. Can you understand what kind of were twice as thick as now,” said Maja.

See what Maja looked like:

Source: Instagram/majaamarinkovic

The two then started a topic about cosmetic corrections, and they touched their noses. Sladja praised Maja’s “Barbie” nose with all her mouth, and Marinković pointed out that in her life she would never do a pointed nose like the winner of the third season, Iva Grgurić, did recently.

See also what Maja Marinković looked like before the operations:

But also what Iva Grgurić’s nose looks like:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Udinese-Sampdoria / The official formations: chance for Thauvin...

The Bells of Old Tokyo, Book Review (2023)

The boy supported the massacre in Ribnikar, he...

Vladan Danilović gave the highest bid at the...

DAIMLER TRUCK / North America Division unveils serial...

3.4 magnitude earthquake near Crotone (KR)

27 people died in a fire at a...

Sudan, 860,000 people fleeing

“Ben Gvir is in contradiction with our values”:...

The winners of the 2023 MTV Movie &...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy