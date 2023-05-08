Wang Zhonglin presided over the executive meeting of the provincial government

Adhere to the economic construction as the center to build a modern industrial system supported by the real economy

Adhere to the overall planning of high-quality population development with a systematic concept

Anchor the goal, highlight key points and promote the implementation of the strong county project

Accelerate the construction of a strong province of education, a strong province of science and technology, create new momentum and new advantages for development

On the morning of May 8, Wang Zhonglin, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor of the province, presided over an executive meeting of the provincial government to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the first meeting of the 20th Central Finance and Economics Committee; to study and promote the strong county project, education and the establishment of science and technology, government investment guidance funds, etc., and reviewed the “Hubei Province Implementation<中华人民共和国红十字会法>Measures (Revised Draft)” “Implementation in Hubei Province<中华人民共和国烟草专卖法>Measures (Revised Draft)”.

The meeting emphasized

It is necessary to effectively unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, adhere to economic construction as the center, adhere to the party’s centralized and unified leadership of economic work, and pay close attention to the primary task of high-quality development. It is necessary to effectively strengthen the support of the real economy, accelerate the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, make breakthroughs in the development of advantageous industries such as optoelectronic information, new energy, and intelligent networked vehicles, vigorously open up new fields and new tracks in artificial intelligence, Beidou, and aerospace, and accelerate the construction of modern industries. system. It is necessary to effectively coordinate development and security, make good use of the “chain length + chain owner + chain creation” working mechanism, and improve the resilience and security level of the industrial chain supply chain. It is necessary to effectively plan population issues with a systematic concept, focus on “one old and one young”, improve policies and measures, strengthen service supply, and promote high-quality population development.

meeting request

It is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the development of counties, implement the work deployment of the provincial party committee, promote the project of strengthening counties with greater efforts, and accelerate the completion of the shortcomings of high-quality development in the whole region. It is necessary to highlight the key points, focus on making the county economy bigger and stronger, promote the competition for advanced positions, cultivate and strengthen leading enterprises and leading industries, promote the integrated development of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries, improve the level of public services, enhance the functions and carrying capacity of the county, and build a co-construction and co-governance Share the governance system, build a beautiful rural living environment, and accelerate the promotion of in-situ urbanization with the county as an important carrier and the coordinated development of urban and rural areas with the county as the unit. It is necessary to scientifically determine development goals, strengthen work coordination and assessment, tighten compaction of territorial responsibilities, and promote the implementation of the strong county project to be effective.

The meeting emphasized

We must firmly grasp the basic strategic support of educational science and technology talents, accelerate the construction of a strong education province, a strong science and technology province, and a strong talent province, and constantly shape new development drivers and new advantages. It is necessary to focus on the implementation of the fundamental task of cultivating people, focus on better meeting the needs of the masses, help high-quality development, strengthen support and guarantee, continue to promote basic education, higher education, vocational education quality improvement and structural optimization, and run education that satisfies the people. It is necessary to improve political standing, rely on self-reliance and self-improvement based on serving high-level science and technology, focus on building a high-level scientific and technological innovation platform, strengthen innovation subjects, strengthen key core technology research, and make greater efforts to promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements. channel.

meeting request

It is necessary to focus on assisting industrial transformation and upgrading, establish and make good use of government investment guidance funds, implement market-oriented operations, strengthen professional management, establish fault-tolerant mechanisms, create a good environment, effectively prevent and resolve risks, and effectively leverage government funds to attract Social capital investment provides strong support for the construction of the pilot zone and high-quality development.

Author: Hubei Daily reporter Yang Nianming