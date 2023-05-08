From 9 to 14 May, the Torino Digital Days will talk about sustainable intelligences

From 9 to 14 May will be held in Turin the fourth edition of the Torino Digital Days: over twenty locations, more than one hundred and thirty events, with the involvement of companies, agencies and personalities from the sector

Main theme of this year’s edition of Digital Festival And “Sustainable intelligences”: to stimulate a shared reflection on the future that awaits us with respect to the coexistence between human beings and artificial intelligences, a topic that has already started to overturn people’s lives with its impressive applications. Hence the choice of Torino Digital Days to delve into the subject, investigating the potential developments of this technology and trying to answer the questions that this latest technological evolution is posing through a rich calendar of workshops, talks, events, exhibitions, performances and hackathons.

“The future is a place that we must build together – he comments Federica Toso, President and co-founder of the Digital Days Association – and the Torino Digital Days are an opportunity to explore the paths we can take to make it sustainable and more inclusive using technology as a driver. Artificial intelligences present us with an unprecedented challenge. We must prepare ourselves to make the most of this opportunity, working together to consciously face the digital evolution”.

The Torino Deigital Days make use of the contribution of the Piedmont Region, the support of the Turin Chamber of Commerce and Punto Impresa Digitale. “The theme of this edition is particularly close to our hearts – he declares Emanuele Romagnoli, co-founder and co-organizer of Torino Digital Days – Sustainable intelligence is a fundamental combination with respect to the digital and technological world of the coming years. Artificial intelligences represent the most important horizon of development and comparison of the last 50 years, in an increasingly stimulating dynamic of dialogue between humans and technologies. Sustainability is instead the Copernican revolution of the way of doing business, no longer oriented towards profit but oriented towards the planet and therefore towards ourselves. In this sense, the two words have guided the more than one hundred events of this edition of Digital Days, involving the entire entrepreneurial and creative fabric of the city, as well as citizens and institutions.”

To frame the presentation of the Torino Digital Days, Toro Legal Hubwithin the spaces of IN6 Labwhich also hosts Conscious Connectionthe personal exhibition of the artistic collective Xaarchive curated and produced by Artsted: an immersive installation with a multiplicity of artworks that are positioned between the digital and physical realms. Thanks to the partnership with Artsted, a contemporary art marketplace, it will be possible to enjoy exclusive content through Hololens technology. “New technologies, bio-design and algorithmic processes – he says Frances Rossi Minellicurator of the exhibition – are the leitmotif of Conscious Connection, which aims to be an immersive experience where the relationship between digital and natural is highlighted. The artists’ work was extremely precise and focused on the use of software and digital technologies to collect and manage data, with the aim of reconstructing our relationship with nature and the non-human.”