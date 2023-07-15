Maja Šuput the richest singer in Croatia | Fun

The richest singer in Croatia is Maja Šuput, who besides singing is also involved in business

Croatian singer Maja Šuput is the richest singer in Croatia because the two companies she owns brought her a huge profit of millions in the previous year. Last year, Maja’s companies had a turnover of almost HRK 6 million.

Maja is the owner and director of the company “Morska diva”, whose revenues in 2022 amounted to 518,312 euros, and “the business entity made a net profit of 241,969 euros”, reports Index. The mentioned company has one employee, and the singer manages her music career through it.

Her other company deals with the sale of a cosmetic line in which she is a co-owner with her husband Nenad Tatarinov, last year it achieved multi-million turnover (about 275,000 euros), and the company made a profit of 30 thousand euros.



