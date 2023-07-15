Home » Maja Šuput the richest singer in Croatia | Fun
Maja Šuput the richest singer in Croatia | Fun

Maja Šuput the richest singer in Croatia | Fun

The richest singer in Croatia is Maja Šuput, who besides singing is also involved in business

Source: Instagram/majasuput

Croatian singer Maja Šuput is the richest singer in Croatia because the two companies she owns brought her a huge profit of millions in the previous year. Last year, Maja’s companies had a turnover of almost HRK 6 million.

Maja is the owner and director of the company “Morska diva”, whose revenues in 2022 amounted to 518,312 euros, and “the business entity made a net profit of 241,969 euros”, reports Index. The mentioned company has one employee, and the singer manages her music career through it.

Her other company deals with the sale of a cosmetic line in which she is a co-owner with her husband Nenad Tatarinov, last year it achieved multi-million turnover (about 275,000 euros), and the company made a profit of 30 thousand euros.


SHE HAS ONE EMPLOYEE AND MADE MILLIONS! This is the richest singer in Croatia

(MONDO/Index)

