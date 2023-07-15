Sports, favourites, German chances of winning a medal: Everything you need to know about the World Swimming Championships in Japan

As of: 07/12/2023 4:31 p.m

The World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, are the highlight of the season for top German swimmers. Here you will find everything you need to know about the water sports spectacle.

Why is it the World Cup again?

The title fights, which were postponed in 2021 due to the corona pandemic, will be held in Fukuoka on the Japanese island of Kyushu. Last year, the world association had pushed in a World Cup in Budapest at short notice, in February 2024 the World Cup originally planned for this year will take place in Qatar – just half a year before the Olympic Games in Paris. Then many stars will be missing, which is why Fukuoka is an “important location determination”, according to competitive sports director Christian Hansmann, “so the world‘s best will not come together again before the Olympics.”

Which sports are included in the World Cup?

From Friday (July 14th, 2023) to July 30th, medals and records will be at stake in the pool, open water swimming, diving, water polo, synchronized swimming and “high diving”. In this spectacular sport, athletes jump from a height of 27 meters into a pool. The women jump from a height of 20 meters.

What are the German chances?

Olympic champion Florian Wellbrock starts as a great German hope. At the last World Championships in Budapest, the 25-year-old won five medals.

In addition to Wellbrock, his Magdeburg teammates Lukas Märtens and Isabel Gose also have a chance of a podium finish in the pool. Breaststroke swimmer Anna Elendt, who became vice world champion in the 100 meters last summer, is also a medal contender. Leonie Beck is one of the favorites for precious metals in open water.

In diving, the German team of the new national coach Christoph Bohm drew attention to itself with victories and further medals at the European Championships. One or the other precious metal is in it. In synchronized swimming, the team of the German Swimming Association is not one of the podium contenders. The German water polo players are not there.

What is the schedule?

It traditionally starts with the open water competitions. They start on Saturday (July 15). The water jumpers and synchronized swimmers are already at the start. Pool swimmers hit the water for the first time on Sunday (July 23). At “High Diving” on Tuesday (July 25th) the first athletes plunge into the depths.

Who are the international stars?

Numerous top stars want to shine in Japan. Team USA will include seven-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky and Wellbrock’s long-distance competitor Bobby Finke. The 23-year-old has fond memories of the host country: he won gold in the 800 and 1,500 meter freestyle at the Olympics in Tokyo. Special attention is also given to the exceptional Romanian talent David Popovici. The 18-year-old won the World and European Championships in the 100 and 200 meter freestyle last year. With Ariarne Titmus, who snatched gold from Ledecky twice in Tokyo, and its Olympic stars Kaylee McKeown and Emma McKeon, Australia are sending what is perhaps the strongest team in recent years.

Are Russian athletes at the World Cup?

No. Because of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, there are still no athletes from Russia and Belarus. In principle, however, the world association World Aquatics supports the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow them back to international competitions as neutral athletes under certain conditions. A task force is dealing with the issue. This should be discussed at a congress during the World Cup.