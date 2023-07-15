How to recognize simple febrile seizures in children: what never to do when they occur

Febrile convulsions in children what they are and how to deal with them in the right way but above all what absolutely must not be done.

Febrile seizures occur when a child has a high fever and can be scary for parents who don’t know what to do at such times. It’s important to know the signs and their symptoms so you know what to do and what not to do when they occur.

What are febrile seizures? It is a reaction of the body to an increased body temperature. They commonly occur in children from 6 months to 5 years of age and it is a frightening event for the parents because the child may seem lost in his gaze, twitch and move all his limbs in an unusual way. They usually last less than five minutes and rarely cause permanent damage.

Febrile convulsions in children, useful advice

When your child is facing a simple febrile convulsionIt is important to remain calm and do everything possible to help your child get over the episode.

There are some important things that you should never do when your child is having a febrile seizure:

Do not try to hold the baby or stop him from moving during the seizure. This could cause injury to the child or even damage to yourself.Don’t try to put anything into your child’s mouth during a seizure and check that they don’t already have something: the mouth must be free. Your child may bite or choke if you try to put something in their mouth.Do not try to give your child fever-lowering drugs during the seizure. They will have no immediate effect on your seizures and may even cause additional problems.Do not try to aggressively cool the child during the seizure. Do not pour cold water on him or try to immerse him in cold water. Not only can this increase your child’s stress, but it can also cause shivering, which could exacerbate the seizures.Do not try to wake the child during a seizure. It is important to let your body take the natural course of the seizure and recover on its own.

It is also important keep calmAlthough it may seem scary, try to stay calm and calm. Your child can sense your emotional state and become even more agitated if they notice your panic.

Put it in a safe position. If possible, lie on your side with your head propped up to avoid choking if you vomit. Lay the baby on one soft surface and remove surrounding objects that could cause trauma.

Check the timetable so that you can indicate the exact duration of seizures to the doctor at the next visit. After the episode, when the child has finished the seizure, stay close to him and comfort him. Make sure he can breathe freely and that there are no signs of further complications. Obviously, call the emergency services and consult a doctor as soon as possible.

