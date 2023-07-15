Bfc Media, the delisting begins on 21 July. The Group’s farewell to Piazza Affari

Bfc, ok from the shareholders for the revocation from Egm: farewell to Piazza Affari

Bfc Media officially announces the delisting from Piazza Affari. The shareholders’ meeting approved the boot of operations for revoke the company’s funded instruments from trades on Euronext Growth Milan, the Borsa Italiana market dedicated to SMEs with high growth potential.

Il delisting will be effective starting next July 21st. This is what the weekly publishing company says in a note The Espresso and for the exclusive license to all branded activities Forbes in Italy.

As it reports Football Financenell’assembly were represented 3,081,750 shares, corresponding to the 97.063% of the share capitaland the revocation was approved with the yes vote of 3,081,750 shares, corresponding to the 100% of the shares represented at the meeting and to 97.063% of the share capital. According to Regulation Issuers Euronext Growth Milan, the delisting was conditional on approval by the ordinary assembly with no less than 90% of the votes of the shareholders gathered at the meeting.

