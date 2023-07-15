Home » Bush fires in the province, rubbish burns in Palermo
Bush fires in the province, rubbish burns in Palermo

Bush fires in the province, rubbish burns in Palermo

Firefighters and foresters have been busy since last evening at dawn in extinguishing several fires in the Palermo area but also in the city. Throughout the day yesterday and into the night, the firefighting teams intervened in Altavilla Milicia in the depot of the ecological island where four vehicles of the company went up in flames…

