Celtics, official the extension of Kristaps Porzingis: “Lucky to have a player like that”

The Boston Celtics have announced the contract extension signed by Kristaps Porzingis.

The big man added two seasons and about 60 million to the previous deal, which now expires in 2025-26.

His last season in Washington, Porzingis had career-highs in points (23.2), assists (2.7) and steals (0.9).

Comment from Brad Stevens, #1 in the Green Front Office:

“I think it is fortunate to have such a player, able to be on the pitch alongside any of our other big men, but also able to play with 4 wingers… Porzingis will be an important part of our future plans, he will allow us to have a little more balance in the group. He’s a good player and having him here for a few more years is obviously a good thing.”

