Home » Celtics, official the extension of Kristaps Porzingis: “Lucky to have a player like that”
Sports

Celtics, official the extension of Kristaps Porzingis: “Lucky to have a player like that”

by admin
Celtics, official the extension of Kristaps Porzingis: “Lucky to have a player like that”

The Boston Celtics have announced the contract extension signed by Kristaps Porzingis.

The big man added two seasons and about 60 million to the previous deal, which now expires in 2025-26.

His last season in Washington, Porzingis had career-highs in points (23.2), assists (2.7) and steals (0.9).

Comment from Brad Stevens, #1 in the Green Front Office:

“I think it is fortunate to have such a player, able to be on the pitch alongside any of our other big men, but also able to play with 4 wingers… Porzingis will be an important part of our future plans, he will allow us to have a little more balance in the group. He’s a good player and having him here for a few more years is obviously a good thing.”

See also  [Atlas]National Football Recovery Training Luo Guofu Absent Alan Sheets Chat

You may also like

Livestream – The 14th stage of the Tour...

Title: “Tijuana Defeats Cruz Azul 2-1 with Gonzalez’s...

Jannik Sinner was beaten by Novak Djokovic in...

Title: “Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Triumphs Over Brazil:...

World Cup in Australia: “Bush full of snakes”...

there is also the campaign – Sport Marketing...

South Africa wins friendly against Costa Rica after...

Merida Scultura Endurance GR: the high-speed gravel

Title: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunes Takes on Red Army’s...

FC Bayern: Missed the big goal – Neuer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy