“Exports as a strategic growth decision”

In this way, Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, an entity in charge of promoting Tourism, Foreign Investment in the country, non-mining energy exports and the image of the territory, indicated that aspects must continue to strengthen the businessmen of Huila, a department that he stressed, it has had significant growth in foreign trade. exclusive.

Huila newspaper, economy

By: Gloria Camargo

In an exclusive interview for Diario del Huila, Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, pointed out to date how the non-mining energy exports of the department are, where she highlighted significant growth.

He also indicated that although there has been a reduction in coffee exports, there is growth in several important sectors such as aquaculture and fishing, cocoa and its derivatives, metal-mechanics and cosmetics.

The President who directs one of the most important entities, since its objective is to “promote Tourism, Foreign Investment in Colombia, non-mining energy Exports and the image of the country through the national and international network of offices, with the support and comprehensive advice to clients”, indicated that this is also the time for Huilense businessmen who have never exported to do so.

President, how are exports at the Huila level?

In the last three years there has been significant growth in non-mining energy exports, as they went from US$546.8 million in 2020, to US$704.1 million in 2021 and US$984.2 million in 2022, according to figures of the Dane.

This year, between January and May, they totaled US$275.3 million, mainly due to a 23% reduction in coffee exports, but there is growth in several important sectors such as aquaculture and fishing, cocoa and its derivatives, metal-mechanics, and cosmetics.

What jobs are being strengthened to improve Huila’s export capacity?

In exports, we have the objective of bringing international demand closer to the Colombian supply, and for this we have several tools that we make available to businessmen, such as training programs, business roundtables and macro-roundtables, trade missions of international buyers to the country, accompaniment of national businessmen in specialized fairs, exploratory missions to strengthen their knowledge of the markets, among others.

And on the subject of programs?

We have, for example, the Training Program with which we are training Colombian businessmen to internationalize their services on issues such as sustainability, innovation and the environment.

Also La Vuelta al Mundo, a weekly space dedicated to a market, publicizes commercial opportunities in Colombia; Futurexpo of the Regions, training days on how to export, and these are no longer concentrated in the capital cities but in smaller municipalities where we have found a great reception; and Fábricas de Internacionalización, which aims to boost the country’s non-mining and energy exports, accompanying businessmen in their export processes through six service lines focused on strengthening their competitiveness in foreign markets.

In this order of ideas, what are the characteristics that should continue to be strengthened with a view to export?

Entrepreneurs must consider exports as a strategic growth decision. That is why perseverance is key, as well as the study of markets and innovation to make a difference against the competition.

So, what to say to the businessmen of the department?

The message is that if they are exporting they can sell more; if you stopped doing it, try again; and that if they have never done it, now is the time to do it. For all of the above, ProColombia is your ally.

According to the entity, cocoa and its derivatives, as well as the aquaculture and fishing, metal-mechanics and cosmetics sectors, have experienced significant growth.

What information does ProColombia have about the record of the drop in coffee exports?

According to information from Dane, there has been a lower purchase from the main coffee markets from Huila, such as the United States, South Korea, Canada, Japan, Belgium and Germany.

Currently, what products are being exported from Huila?

The main 10 non-mining energy subsectors exported from Huila are:

1. Green coffee

2. Fish fillets

3. Construction finishes

4. Industrial machinery

5. By-products of animal origin.

6. Oilseeds and oleaginous fruits

7. Coffee derivatives

8. Panela and other sweeteners

9. Hair products

10. Bakery and milling products

What are the favorite destinations for Huila products?

The main 10 destinations for non-mining energy exports from Huila are the United States, South Korea, Canada, Japan, Belgium, Germany, Australia, Spain, China and Italy.

What, in this last year, are the products that have opened up new markets?

According to Dane, several register exports in 2022 that they did not register in 2021 or 2020. Among them: Undefatted cocoa paste. the other reciprocating displacement pumps. Fresh pitahayas. Other footwear with soles of rubber, plastic, artificial or regenerated leather and upper part (cut) of natural leather. Aluminum doors, windows and their frames, frames and thresholds. Amos and cardamoms without crushing or pulverizing. Other plates, sheets, films, bands and sheets of other plastics. Plates, sheets, films, bands and sheets of phenolic resins. Other metal furniture. Other footwear, with soles made of rubber, plastic or natural, artificial or regenerated leather and upper part (cut) of textile material.

The United States, South Korea and Canada are the three main destinations for non-mining energy exports from Huila.

How is the fruit issue progressing in participation in the international market?

This is the evolution of fresh fruit exports from Huila: in 2019 the sum of USD 6,882.00 was registered. For 2020, the sum of USD was 13,690.75. For 2021, the sum of USD was 10,776.25 and for 2022, the sum of USD was 64,001.29. And the growth was mainly due to two products: pitahayas to Curaçao and Italy, and granadilla to Curaçao.

BOX

And the national exports?

According to the most recent report from the National Administrative Department of Statistics, Dane, Colombia’s exports experienced a decrease of 2.8% in the month of May compared to the same period last year.

Foreign sales reached the sum of US$4,531.2 million, reflecting a challenging outlook for the country’s foreign trade.

One of the main factors that contributed to this slowdown was the 9.1% drop in sales of fuels and products from the extractive industries.

These sectors billed US$2,251.3 million in May of this year, compared to US$2,475.5 million registered in May 2022.

This decrease can be attributed to various factors, such as the volatility of international oil prices and difficulties in the production and export of other natural resources.

In addition, the agricultural, food and beverage sector also contributed to this decrease, registering a drop of 3.1% in May. Billing from this sector reached US$998.1 million, compared to US$1,030.5 million in the same month of the previous year, a situation that may be related to internal challenges, such as weather problems or difficulties in the supply chain, which affected the production and export of agricultural products.

However, not all the news is negative. The manufacturing sector experienced growth of 6.3% in exports. The sales of this group went from US$893.1 million in May 2022 to US$949.2 million in May 2023. Something that can be attributed to the diversification of production and the ability of the sector to adapt to the demands of the international market .

Regarding the department of Huila, the data reveals a worrisome situation. Between January and April 2023, the department’s exports, excluding oil, fell by 25.8% compared to the same period of the previous year. Revenues went from US$300 million to US$222.5 million, according to a report by the National Association of Foreign Trade, Analdex.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

