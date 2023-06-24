Malagò: ‘Italy Under 21 penalized. How is it possible to have made mistakes like that?’ | Nationals

“Today perhaps both spectators and players, but aEven referees are no longer used to refereeing without technology and this is an objectively very serious fact that has severely penalized us“. As Giovanni Malagòpresident of Coni, spoke of the refereeing of Italy-France, the first match of the Under 21 European Championship which saw Nicolato’s Azzurri penalized by the episodes with a penalty denied but above all with a phantom goal that the use of the goal line technology would have validated.

In his statements to theANSA he continues: “I wonder how this can happen. When I discovered that there was neither VAR nor goal line technology, I wondered how it is possible to have made such a mistake. Regardless of human error, it’s amazing. I spoke with Gravina, who went to talk to the boys, and we stayed there.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

