Home » Malaysian government canceled music festival after singer and bassist of British band The 1975 kiss on stage
World

Malaysian government canceled music festival after singer and bassist of British band The 1975 kiss on stage

by admin
Malaysian government canceled music festival after singer and bassist of British band The 1975 kiss on stage

Malaysia’s government canceled a music festival in Kuala Lumpur, the country’s capital, on Saturday after lead singer of British band The 1975, Matty Healy, kissed bassist Ross MacDonald on stage during their performance the day before. Before kissing MacDonald, Healy had made a short speech very critical of the government of Malaysia, a country where homosexuality is criminalized and is a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison. After the kiss, The 1975 went ahead with the concert, but after about half an hour Healy announced to the audience that they had to leave: “We’ve just been banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you.”

The festival had started on Friday and was supposed to last three days, but on Saturday the organizers announced that all other programming had been cancelled. The country’s communications minister, Fahmi Fadzil, wrote on Twitter that “there will be no compromises towards anyone who challenges, denigrates and violates Malaysian laws.” The 1975 are a very popular pop rock band that has been around for more than twenty years.

See also  President Xi Jinping Advocates for a Community with a Shared Future in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

You may also like

From journalism degree to missiles in Syria: this...

Arthur from Juve to Fiorentina: the official announcement...

Zhuravliov, journalist and militant: who was the Russian...

NetherRealm reveals Kombat Pack 1 with Homelander, Omni-Man...

Work has already begun: Đajić opposes the construction...

Passengers Suffer Heat Strokes and Panic Attacks on...

what are supercell storms | Info

Banning carriages with horses throughout Italy, OIPA’s appeal...

“Mayor Trascribe”, closed with 1,060 adhesions to the...

Storm in Serbia live | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy