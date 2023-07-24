Mayor of Manta, Ecuador, Agustín Intriago, Assassinated in Tragic Shooting Incident

Title: Mayor of Manta, Ecuador, Assassinated in Shocking Armed Attack

Subtitle: Wave of Violence Hits Ecuador as Political Leader Becomes Victim

The coastal city of Manta, Ecuador, was plunged into shock and grief on Sunday as the mayor, Agustín Intriago, was tragically assassinated in a crowded neighborhood. Intriago, a 38-year-old lawyer and political leader, belonged to the local movement called Better City and had recently been reappointed to his post. The incident took place during his visit to the bustling port city, resulting in the loss of a beloved figure in Ecuadorian politics.

Confirming the devastating news, officials stated that Intriago was shot to death while engaging with residents in the neighborhood. The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the mayor’s family and friends, denouncing the act as an armed attack.

According to Zapata, the incident not only claimed Intriago’s life but also resulted in a collateral victim, and four others were injured. Two of the wounded individuals are suspected to be implicated in the attack and are currently receiving medical treatment under police surveillance. The Minister assured the public that law enforcement agencies are fully mobilized to locate and apprehend those responsible for this reprehensible act.

President Guillermo Lasso swiftly reacted to the news, expressing his sorrow and taking immediate action. In a tweet, he instructed the highest police authority to activate all necessary resources to bring the perpetrators to justice. Specialized police units have been deployed in the city to aid in the investigation.

The victim’s sister, Ana Intriago, took to Twitter to demand justice for her brother’s untimely death. She called on the public to unite against the perpetrators, asserting that this crime must not go unpunished.

The mayor’s assassination has sparked a wave of concern among Ecuadorian officials. Quito’s mayor, Pabel Muñoz, lamented the tragic loss and urged national authorities to take decisive action against the rising violence in the country. Muñoz emphasized that security should be the nation’s top priority.

The city of Manta, situated in the province of Manabí, is located 260 kilometers southwest of the capital. It has become a coveted route for drug traffickers due to its coastal location, enabling them to transport large drug shipments to destinations in America and Europe. This criminal activity has contributed to an alarming surge in violence and insecurity in the region.

Ecuador is currently grappling with its gravest crisis, marked by widespread insecurity and violence. The situation emerged in 2021 within the country’s main prisons and is attributed to the ongoing power struggles between organized crime groups operating both inside and outside prison walls. To mitigate this crisis, the government has implemented several state of emergency decrees. The latest decree encompasses coastal provinces, including Manabí, where incidents such as armed attacks, kidnappings, assassinations, robberies, and extortions continue to be reported.

The assassination of Mayor Agustín Intriago highlights the urgent need to address the escalating violence plaguing Ecuador. As investigations into the incident unfold, both the authorities and the public remain determined to achieve justice and restore stability to the city of Manta and the nation as a whole.

