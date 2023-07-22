Malcolm Delaney I would return to Partizan from retirement Sports

The former basketball player of Atlanta, Barcelona, ​​Olympia and numerous other clubs says that he would come back from retirement if Partizan invited him.

Partizan was left without Nikola Mirotic and now has to change the plan for the summer transfer window, but perhaps the American basketball player Malcolm Delaney “made their job easier” as he recommended himself to Željko Obradović. An experienced basketball player (34) with NBA experience, otherwise a good friend of the captain of the black and white team, Kevin Panter, for the second time in the last few weeks, publicly announced to Partizan that he would be interested in playing for them.

After announcing on Twitter a few weeks ago that he will “sign for Partizan if they send him a contract”now answered the fans’ questions on the same social network and, among other things, said that he would come back from retirement if someone from Partizan contacted him by the end of the summer.

“Am I retired? Depends on who’s asking…“, Malcolm Delaney wrote in response to fans’ questions, after which he was asked a sub-question to “ask Partizan”.If so, I would get ready”added Delaney and then delighted the Undertaker by mentioning the great game against the rival Red Star in one of the many Euroleague games he played in previous years in the jerseys of Lokomotiv and Barcelona.

Let us remind you that Delaney plays as a playmaker or shooting guard, and in the previous part of his career he played for Chalon, Budiveljnik, Bayern Munich, Lokomotiva Kuban, Guangdong, Barcelona and Olimpia Milano (last contract in 2022), while he played two years in the NBA league for Atlanta.

