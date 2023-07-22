Corriere di Bologna: Panathinaikos ready for a ‘mega offer’ for Toko Shengelia

Second The Courier of Bolognayesterday’s press release would not have put an end to Toko Shengelia’s move from Segafredo Virtus Bologna to Panathinaikos.

“However, the last word has not yet been spent on the deal and Panathinaikos’ economic offer to free the athlete, a proposal that had not yet arrived, will be crucial. The Juventus club does not want to make discounts also by virtue of the ways in which the player, now firmly determined to continue his career elsewhere, has managed this situation”.

The Greek team therefore would not intend to give up the Georgian power forward, but in order to give it to coach Ataman they will have to get the green light from Virtus.

“The negotiation will officially start when there is an economic proposal and the operation will help Segafredo to flesh out the budget and have more room for maneuver on the market. From the farewell to Shengelia, the Vu Nere would get a sum exceeding 500 thousand euros and would have 2.4 million available to sign a four and an American point guard”.

Accounts in hand, at this point the agreement would probably be advantageous for all the parties involved… But in this crazy summer of the transfer market it is better not to hazard predictions.

