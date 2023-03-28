Home World Mallorca Live Festival closes lineup with its latest confirmations
Until now we knew that, within the Mallorca Live Festival poster, we are going to find names as diverse as those of Black Eyed Peas, The Chemical Brothers, The Kooks, Quevedo, Vetusta Morla, Stereo Bomb, Peggy Gou, Moderat, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Natos and Waor, Viva Sweden, The Dandy Warhols, Ayax and Prok, Second, The Reytons, Lion Benavente, Geneva, Helena Hauff, Sven Väth, Carlangas, Yendry y Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, among many others. From this moment we also know that his poster has been completed with the sum of Chk chk chk, Gazzi, Mall Grab, Shadow and the party Flexas of Saturday.

To this we must add that the Mallorca Live Festival announces its collaboration with the Independent Music Awards (MIN)which will be held the night before, the may 17thcon Samantha Hudson as a presenter. In fact, Hudson, one of the artists at the party Flexas in which they will also be Mind Enterprises, Joe Crepúsculo, Hidrogenesse, Loco Mía, Putilatex, Mueveloreina, LVL1, Cascales, Megane Mercury & Nicki Lauda o La Prohibida & Algora, among other names. The Flexas party is added, therefore, to the parties Cocoon y To Found, previously announced. The XV delivery of these awards sponsored by the Independent Phonographic Union will take place at the Palma Auditorium.

The sixth edition will have a total of five stages: Estrella Damm Stage; INNSIDE by Meliá stage; ENDESA stage (sustainable sponsor of the festival); Baleària Stage and Radio 3 Stage.

