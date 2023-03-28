Home Business Sunday 2 April: legislative elections in Finland
Sunday 2 April: legislative elections in Finland

Sunday 2 April: legislative elections in Finland

On Sunday, April 2, Finnish citizens will vote to renew their parliament. “Sanna Marin fight for survival”, writes the BBC a few days after the vote, both within his party, the Finnish Social Democrats, and in the electoral competition, where the main contender is Battery Orpo of the centre-right National coalition party.

Polls indicate a neck-and-neck between the two coalitions. There is no minimum threshold for parties to enter parliament, but if a party gets more than 2% of the vote nationwide, it will be eligible for state funding in the future.

