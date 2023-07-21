Home » Man Caught Robbing Fast Food Business with Toy Gun Arrested by El Salvador Police
Man Caught Robbing Fast Food Business with Toy Gun Arrested by El Salvador Police

Title: Suspect Arrested After Robbing Fast Food Restaurant with Toy Gun

Date: July 21, 2023

Author: Marcela Juarez

Santa Tecla, El Salvador – Óscar Ernesto González Rodezno was apprehended by local authorities following a dramatic raid at his residence. The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported that González was caught on surveillance cameras robbing a fast food business and threatening employees with a toy gun on Paseo El Carmen.

The video footage, which went viral on social media, depicted the suspect brandishing his weapon and forcefully taking money from the cash register. The incident prompted immediate police action, leading to the arrest of González.

During the arrest, law enforcement also seized a toy weapon, $1,000.00 dollars in cash, and two motorcycles allegedly belonging to the suspect. Additional investigations revealed the recovery of stolen items from previous robberies at various locations. A total of $1,044.00 dollars in cash was discovered in the suspect’s possession, raising suspicions of involvement in other criminal activities.

Further developments in the case led to the apprehension of Sandra Evelyn Solís, González’s life partner. The authorities uncovered compelling evidence tying her to the robberies, thus warranting her arrest alongside González.

The swift response from the National Civil Police, in collaboration with the FGR, demonstrates their commitment to ensuring public safety and bringing criminals to justice. The successful operation not only apprehended a dangerous suspect but also recovered stolen property, potentially offering resolution to other victims of robbery.

The Attorney General of the Republic commended the joint efforts of law enforcement and urged citizens to remain vigilant, reporting any criminal activity to aid ongoing investigations. By working together, the authorities aim to provide a safe and secure environment for all residents of El Salvador.

