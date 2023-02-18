11
(LaPresse) A 45-year-old man was pulled alive from the rubble of his home in Turkey 278 hours after the earthquake that last February 6 hit the south of the country and northern Syria. The rescue took place in Antakya in the province of Hatay. The images show Hakan Yasinoglu, 40, being taken away by ambulance.
