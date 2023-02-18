Home World man extracted alive after 278 hours from rubble – Corriere TV
World

man extracted alive after 278 hours from rubble – Corriere TV

by admin
man extracted alive after 278 hours from rubble – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A 45-year-old man was pulled alive from the rubble of his home in Turkey 278 hours after the earthquake that last February 6 hit the south of the country and northern Syria. The rescue took place in Antakya in the province of Hatay. The images show Hakan Yasinoglu, 40, being taken away by ambulance.

(LaPresse)

Feb 17, 2023 – Updated Feb 17, 2023, 8:22 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  From Biden to Felipe VI: the reactions to the death of Queen Elizabeth. Draghi: “The absolute protagonist of the story”. Mattarella: "An exceptional figure disappears"

You may also like

Praise of Elodie, perhaps – working world

Udinese – San Siro will be a pit...

Daily horoscope for February 18, 2023 | Magazine...

Another famous millionaire has disappeared in China

Afghanistan, the Taliban ban the sale of contraceptives....

Skip the Ppe summit in Naples, Weber’s side...

Atomic Heart will be playable early with the...

HVOB, La Paloma and La Plazuela in the...

Ukraine, a year of war: the analysis of...

Edgar Morini: “A peace without winners or losers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy