(LaPresse) The images of a man intent on swimming among cars on one of the main streets of Fort Lauderdale, in Florida, literally ended up under water after the violent tropical storm that hit the southern part of the State. Gusts of wind, thunderstorms and heavy rains that caused flooding and inconvenience. Fort Lauderdale International Airport closed while a flood warning was issued for Broward County where more than a foot of water fell in just a few hours. (LaPresse/Ap)