TORINO – “Ours is not a strategy of reduction, but of growth”. The CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavarespoints out during the shareholders’ meeting in Amsterdam, the first in attendance since the birth of the group, what is the development line of the car manufacturer born from the merger between FCA and PSA. President John Elkannopening the summit, recalled the record numbers of 2022: “We recorded solid financial results that distinguished us from our competitors with a combination of scale and double-digit growth – says Elkann – we are among the top three in our sector by revenues and margins and we achieved first place in absolute operating profit, which was…