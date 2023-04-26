Manchester City Arsenal Premier League | Sports

The dominant Manchester City defeated Arsenal in the derby for the title – 4:1. Kevin De Bruyne double shot, and long-haired Erling Haaland “certified” the triumph.

Source: Profimedia

Manchester City beat Arsenal 4:1 in the Premier League decider. Pep Guardiola’s side proved to be a force to be reckoned with in England as goals from Kevin De Bruyne, as well as John Stones and Erling Holland inflicted the title challenger with a defeat that likely decided the title race.

In the middle of March, Arsenal had eight points more than Manchester City, but in the previous weeks they spilled and spilled points (Liverpool 2:2, West Ham 2:2, Southampton 3:3) and definitely fell to their knees this Wednesday, on the field of the team that will certain to defend the title this season as well. When Haaland with untied hair ran in front of Aaron Ramsdale and defeated him with routines for a convincing 4:1, no one in the world had any doubts about who would be the champion.

Manchester City was the Premier League champion in the previous two seasons, and won the title four times in the previous five. This spring, by all accounts, Guardiola will lift the trophy of the most difficult championship in the world for the fifth time, because now he has two points less than Arsenal, but with even two games less and only five rounds to go. Guardiola’s team now has the task of winning enough points in the matches against Fulham, West Ham, Leeds and Everton to peacefully await the end of the season and another championship celebration at the Etihad, where the most dominant team of the Premier League has been playing for years.

Manchester City – Arsenal 4:1 (2:0)

/De Brunjne 7′, 54′, Stouns 46′, Haland 95′ – Holind 86’/