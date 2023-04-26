Home » Berlusconi, the new bulletin: “Optimal and convincing recovery”
by admin
“During the last four days, the responses to the therapies have made it possible to achieve a stable clinical picture, characterized by an optimal and convincing recovery of organ functions”. This is what we read in the latest bulletin on the health conditions of the FI leader Silvio Berlusconisigned by Alberto Zangrillo e Fabio Ciceri. Subscribe to the newsletter

