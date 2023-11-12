Manchester City Chelsea Premier League | Sports

What a match we saw in the duel between Manchester City and Chelsea!

Credit: Adrian DENNIS / AFP / Profimedia

An incredible match was seen in the duel Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge! In the end, we saw eight goals, turnovers, two penalties, clashes on the pitch, Mauricio Pochettino’s end-of-match tantrum, and the sharing of points. After more than 100 minutes of play, it was 4:4 at the end of the Premier League derby.

It all started with yellow cards for Kukurelja and Palmer and it was hinted that there will be a lot of fire here. When, according to many, a too harsh penalty for Manchester City was played in the 25th minute, Erling Holland did not fail to take advantage of it.

Just four minutes later, the experienced Tiago Silva used Conor Gallagher’s assist to make it 1:1, and former Manchester City player Raheem Sterling gave the “blues” the lead after a pass from captain Rhys James. However, when it seemed that they would go to rest with the advantage of the home team, Manuel Akanđi equalized at 2:2 in stoppage time.

At the start of the second half, Erling Holland scored the second goal of the match to bring his team 3:2, and Nicholas Jackson confirmed that he is the best summer reinforcement of his team with a goal for 3.3 in the 67th minute. The game was played in the 86th minute when Rodri scored to make it 4:3, but the home team did not give up and after a penalty in the 95th minute, the final score was set at 4.4 with a goal by Cole Palmer, who moved from City to Chelsea.

In this match, we saw a fight between the players of the two teams, as well as Mauricio Pochettino’s anger at the end of the game when, in the 100th minute, the referee blew the whistle when his team was on the attack. Now Manchester City is first in the table with 28 points, while Chelsea is only in tenth place with 16 points.

Share this: Facebook

X

