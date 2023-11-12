what changes between men and women?

👉🏼 Do we women who play sports at a good level have to integrate like men or does something change?

🎧 Female and male athletes differ in many anatomical and physiological characteristics linked to #endurance performance. This sex-based difference appears to lead to different nutritional needs. However, mostly in everyday life (e.g. iron, folic acid, magnesium).

However, to date no functional differences have been highlighted during sport at the integration level. For this reason, for example, the indications on the quantity of carbohydrates and their choice during exercise are the same.

It is true, however, that on a practical level, in my experience, I have realized that there may be some differences. For example, the intake of sports gel is preferred by #women when divided into several phases rather than in a single solution (still covering the same quantity of carbohydrates/hour). Just like gels, gummy candies are often preferred for athletes who do not require swallowing.

