Home » what changes between men and women? |
Sports

what changes between men and women? |

by admin
what changes between men and women? |

👉🏼 Do we women who play sports at a good level have to integrate like men or does something change?

🎧 Female and male athletes differ in many anatomical and physiological characteristics linked to #endurance performance. This sex-based difference appears to lead to different nutritional needs. However, mostly in everyday life (e.g. iron, folic acid, magnesium).

However, to date no functional differences have been highlighted during sport at the integration level. For this reason, for example, the indications on the quantity of carbohydrates and their choice during exercise are the same.

It is true, however, that on a practical level, in my experience, I have realized that there may be some differences. For example, the intake of sports gel is preferred by #women when divided into several phases rather than in a single solution (still covering the same quantity of carbohydrates/hour). Just like gels, gummy candies are often preferred for athletes who do not require swallowing.

askedbyyouDeejay Training CenterDJTCwomanintegrationsports integration

See also  Politics - Amthor describes Faeser's advance as an election campaign maneuver

You may also like

MLS refs reject tentative contract. Messi’s Miami could...

Liverpool FC: Klopp – “We don’t know how...

Celta – FC Barcelona | Barça’s notes at...

Fan protests at Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw with...

The day Rondón thought about leaving football for...

Director Bilal El Khannouss puts KRC Genk on...

Iga Swiatek defeated Elena Rybakina in the final...

2. Bundesliga Radio live: Karlsruher SC vs. Fortuna...

McLaren say Red Bull will ‘keep enjoying some...

First Frimpong scores, then Adli: Victory in Heidenheim...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy