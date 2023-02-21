The death of the manga and anime legend has been made public Leiji Matsumotocreator of great icons such as Captain Harlock or Queen Emeraldas, as well as a collaborator of the very same Daft Punk.

Although many music fans know him for his work with the French electronic music duo, Daft Punk, Matsumoto was one of the biggest and most influential names in Japanese manga and anime until the time of his passing at the age of 85. He is practically credited with introducing the space opera in the manga and adapting the universe of twilight westerns to anime.

The artist worked on the design of the album’s iconic video clips “Discovery” of Daft Punk who received the joint name of “Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem”. They narrate an odyssey in search and rescue of a kidnapped interstellar pop band and where each song on the album is configured as a chapter.

His daughter and representative, Makiko Matsumoto, has declared in tribute to his father: “The mangaka Leiji Matsumoto undertook a journey to the sea of ​​stars on February 13, 2023 (…) He always said: ‘We will meet again in that place where the wheels of the time intersect’. We believe in those words and we look forward to that day.”