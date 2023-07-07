Home » Mare Fuori il Musical, a former Amici finalist shows up at the casting
There’s been nothing but talk about for weeks Sea Outside the Musicalthe show inspired by the very successful TV series Sea Outwhich will officially debut on December 14 in Naples.

We already know that the artistic direction of the musical is entrusted to Alessandro Sianiand that some actors of Sea Out they will also take part in the show. We are talking about Maria Esposito, Antonio Orefice, Enrico Tjani e Antonio D’aquinoin addition to the dancer Marcello Sacchetta who will instead take care of the corps de ballet.

Furthermore also Giulia De Lellis has been spotted some time ago at the musical auditions, even if it is not known if he was there to carry out the casting, to accompany someone or was simply passing through.

A few hours ago instead the official Instagram page of Sea Outside the Musical has posted some shots of the auditions of those who have presented themselves to the casting in the guise of singers, actors and dancers. And among them there is also Julia Molinosinger and former student of Amici.

Following the post of the musical’s social page, in which it appears first Giulia:

The Molino was one of the finalists from Amici 19won by Gaia Gozziand since then he has always made his passion a job, up to the auditions for Mare Fuori il Musical, as evidenced by the photo published on social networks.

See also  Tristan Vukčević returned to the Partizan team Sports

