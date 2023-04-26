Margot Robi mirrored Barbie doll | Magazine

Actress Margot Robbie copied from “Barbie”!

Margot Robbie for the role of the famous doll convincingly holds the first place of the highest paid actress with 12.5 million dollars. Hand in hand with actor Ryan Gosling, Robbie appeared at the promotion of the movie “Barbie” in Las Vegas. The impatience is huge, and the world premiere is scheduled for July 21 of this year.

Like a “living Barbie”, the pretty actress appeared in a pink checkered ensemble – more precisely, a mini skirt and a top, and elegant heels in the same tone were not missing either, while her long blonde hair flowed on her. On the other hand, Gosling’s role model in dressing was “Ken”. He was wearing a pink firecracker under which he wore a T-shirt with the well-known “Barbie” font and the name of the film’s director, Greta Gerwig.

When it comes to her role in the film, Margot said: “Playing this role highlights our confidence, our curiosity and our communication during our childhood and self-discovery. Over the 60 years of the brand, Barbie has empowered children to imagine themselves in important roles, like a princess or the president”.

