Home » Margot Robi mirrored Barbie doll | Magazine
World

Margot Robi mirrored Barbie doll | Magazine

by admin
Margot Robi mirrored Barbie doll | Magazine

Actress Margot Robbie copied from “Barbie”!

Source: Profimedia

Margot Robbie for the role of the famous doll convincingly holds the first place of the highest paid actress with 12.5 million dollars. Hand in hand with actor Ryan Gosling, Robbie appeared at the promotion of the movie “Barbie” in Las Vegas. The impatience is huge, and the world premiere is scheduled for July 21 of this year.

Like a “living Barbie”, the pretty actress appeared in a pink checkered ensemble – more precisely, a mini skirt and a top, and elegant heels in the same tone were not missing either, while her long blonde hair flowed on her. On the other hand, Gosling’s role model in dressing was “Ken”. He was wearing a pink firecracker under which he wore a T-shirt with the well-known “Barbie” font and the name of the film’s director, Greta Gerwig.

When it comes to her role in the film, Margot said: “Playing this role highlights our confidence, our curiosity and our communication during our childhood and self-discovery. Over the 60 years of the brand, Barbie has empowered children to imagine themselves in important roles, like a princess or the president”.

See how they looked:

(WORLD)

You may also like

Sun until Friday, the May 1 long weekend...

KFC in Mostar | Info

Swedish research rocket accidentally crashes into Norway sparks...

Luke Black on Growing Up | Entertainment

Zen school scandal, principals and families gather for...

Excursion to Bosco Ficuzza between the Castagneto, the...

News Udinese – Samardzic: “I play more and...

News Udinese – Not only Success, also Pafundi...

Cheap airline tickets of Air Serbia for 70...

Failed moon landing lander of the Japanese private...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy