Marija Kilibarda on marriage to Branislav | Entertainment

Marija Kilibarda shared a photo on her Instagram, under which she left an interesting description.

The couple initially hid their love, and since they admitted that they love each other, we can see them together more and more often – both in public and on social networks. Their fans wish for a wedding, and it was Maria who made them think that such a decision is very close.

She posted a picture on Instagram in which she posed in a black corset dress, only the upper part of which was visible, and the description of the post attracted the most attention.

“Something old (herniated disc), something borrowed (Tiča’s earrings), something new (collaboration), something blue (an invisible purse). Ready!”, wrote the funny Kilibarda.

The traditional folk custom is that the bride should wear something old, something borrowed, something new and something blue at the wedding, so followers widely predicted that with this announcement, Mara had a feeling that she would soon step on the “crazy rock” with Baneta.



